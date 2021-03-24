(Jefferson City, MO) -- A police reform bill got initial, bipartisan approval in the Missouri Senate last (Tuesday) night. University City Democrat Brian Williams’ bill bans police chokeholds, toughens penalties for officers who sexually assault people in custody, and prevents officers with misconduct from moving between police departments without accountability. The Ferguson native and the first black man elected to the Upper Chamber in 20 years says improving police and community relations is deeply personal. He gained support from members of the GOP Supermajority by his position “to help upstanding law enforcement officers rid their ranks of the few bad actors who tarnish their honored profession. “ A similar bill has passed a House Committee.
(Jacksonville, MO) -- Authorities in northern Missouri report a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy shot an armed burglary suspect to death Tuesday morning. The man was suspected of trying to break into homes in Jacksonville. He was fatally wounded at about 4:35 a-m. The deputy says the 44-year-old David Hill of Jacksonville approached him in “a threatening manner” while holding a knife. The deputy’s name hasn’t been released. He’s been placed on administrative leave while the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates the shooting.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation aimed at regulating faith-based boarding schools was debated on the Missouri House floor Tuesday afternoon. The legislation is sponsored by Wardsville Republican State Representative Rudy Veit and Lee's Summit Democratic Representative Keri Ingle. They note that current state law doesn't allow any regulation or oversight of residential care facilities for children, as long as the facilities declare themselves as religious. The Missouri attorney general's office has charged with owners of the now-defunct Circle of Hope girls ranch in southwest Missouri's Humansville with 102 felonies between them. Boyd Householder is charged with 80 felonies, including 56 counts of child abuse. Many of the other charges are for alleged sex crimes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor has directed Attorney General Eric Schmitt to assist officials in southwest Missouri's Cedar County, with their investigation into a faith-based boarding school. The "Kansas City Star" reports Schmitt will assist the Cedar County prosecutors in the investigation into Agape (pronounced uh-GA-pay) Boarding School near Stockton. The investigation is a follow-up to Schmitt's investigation into the now-defunct Circle of Hope Girls ranch in southwest Missouri's Humansville, where owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder are charged with 102 felonies between them. Schmitt told reporters the Circle of Hope case has at least 16 victims, describing it as "one of the most widespread cases of sexual, physical and mental abuse patterns against young girls in Missouri history."
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's education commissioner says April 15 will be "Purple Up Day" across the state, with students statewide wearing purple to show support for military children. Commissioner Margie Vandeven made the announcement at Monday night's Waynesville school board meeting, where she was joined by the governor and by Fort Leonard Wood's commanding general. Commissioner Vandeven says her department will be launching the state's Purple Star School program soon. K-J-P-W Radio reports the meeting was standing-room-only to hear the presentations from Governor Parson, Commissioner Vandeven, and Major General James Bonner.