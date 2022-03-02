(Springfield, MO) -- Convoy of Hope is helping Ukrainians by sending a team to Poland to help provide assistance this week. The organization’s International Disaster Services team has been working with people on the ground in Ukraine before the invasion began to construct a strategy to help those in need. The team is also working with people in the surrounding countries of Poland, Moldova, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Spain, Slovakia to assist the people of Ukraine. Convoy of Hope is working to send food, water, shelter, hygiene kits, and other necessities to displaced Ukrainians as over half a million of them flee the country. Follow Convoy’s response at w-w-w-dot-convoy-of-hope-dot-org-forward-slash-ukraine.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is trying again to fill a vacancy that needs State Senate approval. of the Department of Health and Senior Services. On Tuesday, he named Paula Nickelson as acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Parson says the 22-year veteran of the department has been a key player in Missouri's COVID-19 response efforts and he’s confident Nickelson is prepared for what comes next in public health. This nomination follows the sudden resignation amid senate criticism of former D-H-S-S Director Don Kauerauf.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Some remarkable numbers are out involving our state’s pandemic condition. At the beginning of February, the were more than nine thousand new cases compared to slightly more than 15-hunded on Monday. The rolling seven-day average at the start of February was more than seven thousand and as of yesterday’s closing of the month the figure was around 12-hundred. What a difference a month makes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Republican Party says it’s received a letter from Representative Patricia Derges (DUR-gis) and her attorney, Al Watkins -- but won’t yet comment about her call for a face-to-face meeting with party leaders. The G-O-P has declined to take her campaign filing fee to run for re-election. Derges, a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, has been federally indicted on 23 fraud-related charges. Among other things, she is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments to patients who suffered from, a variety of health conditions, including kidney disease, C-O-P-D, and Lyme disease. Derges has pled not guilty to all charges.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate Committee on Small Business has voted in favor of a bill that could cut unemployment benefits from 20 to 8 weeks, depending on the jobless rate. State Senator Mike Bernskoetter (burn-skadder), a Republican from Jefferson City, is sponsoring the bill. The legislation now heads to the full Senate.