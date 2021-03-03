(St. Louis, MO) -- City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer have emerged as the final candidates for St. Louis mayor after Tuesday’s primary. Unofficial returns showed Jones with 57-percent support and Spencer 46-percent. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and utility executive Andrew Jones were left behind. The primary was carried out under an election procedure called “approval voting,” when people could vote for as many as four candidates they “approved of.” Jones thanked her supporters but warned her campaign will almost certainly “be outspent” and suggested powerful special interests while try to protect the status quo. Spencer pointed out that the city’s next mayor will be a “true progressive” while calling the voting results a turning point for St. Louis.
(Unionville, MO) -- A 44-year-old suspect from northeast Missouri is accused of conspiring to sell meth after a Tuesday morning drug raid. F-B-I agents executed a search warrant at the home of Joshua Lee Laws in Unionville. Laws is charged with being part of a four-million-dollar meth distribution conspiracy carried out between early 2017 and this month. Laws is one of eight people facing charges – two women and six men. Neighbors say they heard what sounded like a loud bang before officers from multiple law enforcement agencies entered the house.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri public health officials say it’s never a good thing to have vaccine doses left over during mass vaccination events. That may mean people who live in rural areas of the state could have to drive to big cities to get their COVID-19 shots. More than 14-hundred doses had to be redistributed last weekend when not enough people showed up at a location in north-central Missouri. Department of Health and Senior Services Director Doctor Randall Williams says that may start happening more often as the state of Missouri vaccinates more people. Williams says people put their names on multiple lists and they aren’t taken off when they get their shots at another location. At the weekend event in Putnam County, 14-hundred-88 doses went unused and were redistributed to other counties. Another 143 doses had to be thrown out.
(Harrisonville, MO) -- Three hearings will be held this week in western Missouri where attorneys for a client accused of killing two women will ask for a new judge, a change of venue, and dismissal of the charges in the case. Kylr Yust is accused of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions and leaving their remains on a Cass County farm. Defense attorneys want his trial moved to St. Charles County. A special judge appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments on that issue today (Wednesday). The trial is scheduled to start April 5th.
(O’Fallon, MO) -- After 26 years in prison, Lamar Johnson still maintains his innocence. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner believes him – but the Missouri Supreme Court has refused to grant Johnson a new trial. He was convicted in 1994. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office argued successfully that Gardner doesn’t have the authority to seek a new trial so many years after the case was tried.