(Jefferson City, MO) -- Freshman Congresswoman Cori Bush will have an opponent in the Democratic primary. State Senator Steven Roberts of St. Louis filed Monday to run against U-S Representative Bush in August. Roberts says in the statement that he’s “ready to get to work, bring people together and deliver results for the families of the First District.” Bush defeated veteran Congressman William Lacy Clay in the 2020 Democratic primary election.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House of Representatives has rejected the Senate’s Congressional redistricting map changes. The move means a group of House and Senate members will work to negotiate an agreement. Some House members question why some communities are split up the way they are. Both House and Senate versions would keep Missouri’s Congressional districts virtually the same – with six Republican strongholds and two Democratic ones.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Food and Drug Administration has given the thumbs-up to a second coronavirus booster shot for people 50 and older, as well individuals who have a weakened immune system. Eligible Missourians could get a booster once they are four months out from their original booster shot. The state of Missouri could announce soon that qualifying residents can get the second booster and when the vaccine might be available. The F-D-A said in its announcement that “emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns.”
(Clayton, MO) -- A dozen Ukrainian flags are flying at Memorial Park in St. Louis County. County Executive Sam Page says, “we want to show solidarity with Ukraine, where nearly 10 million people have been displaced by the war, with three-and-a-half million fleeing their country.” Page says they want the people of Ukraine to know we support them and stand ready to help in whatever way we can.
(Joplin, MO) -- The National Guard Armory in Joplin will be renamed this Saturday in honor of a Missouri hero. Forty-two-year-old Sergeant Robert Wayne Crowe Junior of Kansas City was killed in action in July of 2010 in Paktika, Afghanistan, of wounds that he suffered when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an I-E-D. He was a combat engineer with the 203rd engineer battalion that was headquartered in Joplin. Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Lavonne Compton says by changing the name of the Joplin armory, the National Guard pays homage to Sergeant Crowe’s service, his strength of character, and his courageous actions in combat.