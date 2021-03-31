(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is working on the state operating budget for the next fiscal year. Governor Parson’s budget proposal is 34-point-one billion dollars. The House plans to wrap up its work on the budget this week and then send over the bills to the Senate. Lawmakers face a May deadline to send a spending plan to Republican Governor Mike Parson.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson was briefed by U-S military leaders at the massive N-G-A construction site in St. Louis Tuesday. The one-point-seven billion-dollar project is the largest single federal government investment in St. Louis history. Supporters say it will bring jobs to an impoverished area. The governor toured the site with Vice Admiral Sharp.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A Cape Girardeau junior high school robotics team has advanced to the Robotics World Championship. The Southeast Missourian newspaper reports the team, called TigerTech, won the Design Award last weekend at the state championship. The World Championship is scheduled to be held virtually in late May. TigerTech will be competing with other qualified teams in grades six-through-12.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- The second day of a large-scale state-organized coronavirus vaccination event is underway today (Wednesday) in Warrensburg. The walk-thru event is offering the Pfizer vaccine to eligible Missourians. Missouri opened a new phase Monday for Missourians who are homeless, who work in higher education, libraries, financial services, government, construction, critical manufacturing, among others.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The decision by N-F-L team owners to expand the regular season to 17 games was made during a vote Tuesday. Teams will play only three preseason games and every team in the league will play one international game over the eight-year period starting in 2022. The extra game for the Chiefs on the 2021 schedule will be a challenge. The Green Bay Packers will visit Arrowhead Stadium on a date yet to be announced.