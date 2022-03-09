(Joplin, MO) -- One police officer is dead and two other officers have been wounded in a deadly shooting in Joplin. The officers were responding to a disturbance at a shopping center Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted between them and the suspect. Two officers were shot during the exchange, one of whom later died at a local hospital. The suspect and others with him led police on a car chase to a residential neighborhood, where another gun battle erupted. A third officer was wounded, and the suspect was fatally shot. The names of the officers and suspect have not been released. A news conference is scheduled for nine A-M.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri continues to decline. State health officials reported a seven-day rolling average for cases in Missouri is now slightly higher than two thousand. More than 56 percent of Missourians are vaccinated.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Eleven Missouri school districts will be getting money to replace old diesel buses with new, zero-emission electric buses. As part of ARPA -- the American Rescue Plan -- the Missouri school districts will get more than a half a million dollars of the seven-million investment in this phase of clean transportation funding. The E-P-A says it will have lasting impacts on protecting clean air for children for generations.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- If you’ve been injured, you may need to act sooner than later. House Bill 22-0-6 is on its to the full House for a vote. If approved, it would reduce the statute of limitations for personal injury from five years to two. That means personal injury cases or those involving underinsured drivers must be brought within two years after the injury happened.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri man is facing a count of first-degree property damage after a mural depicting famous Black Americans was defaced. Mitchell Frederick Wagner is accused of spray painting the mural on a Washington University underpass in St. Louis, with writing of “patriotfront,” which is classified as a nationalist, white supremacist, and neo-fascist hate group. The prosecutor says Wagner’s boss identified him from surveillance video. The damage is estimated at more than 10-thousand dollars.