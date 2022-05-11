(Branson, MO) -- Authorities in Taney County say a man died when his mobile home burned to the ground at about 2:00 a-m Tuesday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says gaining access to the burning home was slowed because the dirt road was washed out. Neighbors told firefighters the homeowner was still inside but a search didn’t find him. The victim’s body was discovered under some rubble where the home had collapsed after the flames were put out. Water had to be hauled to the scene to fight the fire. Its origin is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt is warning of the impact on global food security from the Ukraine war. The Missouri Republican says that the impact on the world’s food supply is just now beginning to emerge. Ukraine produces a large portion of the food for Europe and Africa. It also produces more than 20-percent of the world’s corn. The war has kept Ukraine farmers out of the field and has blocked the export of crops that are still sitting in grain bins. Blunt says Europe and Africa are facing possible food shortages.
(Rolla, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting of an alleged suspect by a Phelps County sheriff's deputy. Sheriff Michael Kirn says the shooting happened shortly after noon Monday in Rolla. He says deputies began life-saving measures and the man was airlifted to a Columbia hospital. No names have been released. The shooting happened while the man was being detained. He was airlifted to University Hospital for treatment.
(Jasper, AR) -- A southwest Missouri man is dead after falling 20 feet at the Buffalo National River in northern Arkansas. The National Park Service says 46-year-old Brad Thomas from Springfield was hiking over the weekend when he fell in the Indian Creek drainage area. His fellow hikers performed C-P-R but Thomas had died before rescuers arrived. Park rangers say there have been several hiking accidents in the area over the last month. The accident happened Saturday shortly before 5:00 p-m.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The head of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging state legislators to vote down proposals that would forbid businesses from requiring vaccines. Chamber President and C-E-O Dan Mehan (MEE-un) sent a letter to the Missouri General Assembly calling proposed bans on vaccines "government overreach." Mehan writes, "It was wrong when the federal government attempted to dictate employer vaccination policies — and it would be just as wrong for state lawmakers to follow the Biden administration down this path of interfering with employer rights." He says the Chamber's position is to let businesses decide.