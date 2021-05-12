(Washington, DC) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is in Washington, D-C this week for an event to promote President Biden’s two-point-three trillion-dollar infrastructure package. Biden’s plan is said to include more than 200-billion dollars on affordable housing nationwide. Lucas says the funding could mean thousands of new affordable Kansas City homes. Lucas also plans to meet with Missouri’s Congressional members in both parties while he is in Washington.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Saying that there's a labor shortage across Missouri, Governor Parson has issued a directive to the state Labor Department involving federal unemployment benefits. Governor Parson tells Capitol reporters that business owners are struggling because of labor shortages, which he says have come from excessive federal unemployment programs. His directive to the state Labor Department directs them to end participation in all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits, effective Saturday June 12. Under the governor's directive, the maximum unemployment checks in Missouri will decrease from 620-dollars to 320-dollars per week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Budget Committee's top Democrat is blasting the Republican-controlled Legislature for approving a state budget that does not contain Medicaid expansion funding. St. Louis State Representative Peter Merideth says he's angry and sad for Missourians. House Democrats are now appealing directly to Governor Mike Parson, urging him to implement Medicaid expansion. In August, 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Amendment Two, but it failed in 105 of the state's 114 counties.
(Undated) -- Drug problems among people living in Missouri are among the worst in the nation. A national study by WalletHub-dot-com finds ranked Missouri number-three for drug use. Researchers say there were more than 88-thousand drug overdose deaths last year in the Show-Me State – up 27-percent from 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Missouri was number-one in the “Law Enforcement” category – reflecting the number of drug arrests per capita, drug-related arrests on college campuses, and other drug laws and policies. Missouri was 12th for opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 people. Only the District of Columbia and West Virginia were ranked above Missouri.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in St. Joseph Tuesday. Fifty-five-year-old Lloyd L. Gray was taken into custody by troopers at about 1:20 a-m. In addition to the felony fugitive warrant in Gray’s name, he now faces two new counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center. The news release doesn’t say what state had issued the warrant for Gray’s arrest.