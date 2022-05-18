(Fulton, MO) – Police in central Missouri’s Fulton have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 68-year-old woman. Gladys Bowers left her residential care facility without taking her medication and is believed to have traveled to the St. Louis area with her non-custodial son. She’s a black female, five-foot-seven, about 150 pounds, wears a blonde wig, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, and white shoes. She suffers from schizophrenia with auditory and visual hallucinations and is known to be violent. Anyone with information should immediately call 9-1-1.
(Lake Arrowhead, MO) -- Another story to remind us to be careful who we meet on social media. A 39-year-old Clinton County, Missouri, man is now charged with kidnapping of a woman he met on Facebook. The Kansas City Star reports James Larson Junior is accused of holding the woman captive, assaulting, and torturing her for two days. Larson is charged with first-degree domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a concealable firearm. The woman was able to escape to a neighbor who called 9-1-1. She was hospitalized in critical condition.
(Springfield, MO) -- A federal court has agreed to a request for a harsher penalty for a Stotts City man convicted of shooting at police during a high-speed chase. Thirty-five-year-old Raul Gonzalez Reyes was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years in federal prison without parole for having meth with the intent to deliver and firing a gun while doing so. Last November, Gonzalez Reyes pleaded guilty to leading police on a high-speed chase and then shooting at police before crashing his car. He continued shooting until the magazine fell out of the gun and still tried to pull a scoped rifle. The police officers were not shot.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Much of Missouri’s 2022 legislative session was highlighted by Senate Republican in-fighting and occasional clashes with House G-O-P leadership, including on the much-anticipated passage of a Congressional redistricting bill. During a post-session press conference, Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo said he does not think the Senate respects the House, but when asked by reporters he wouldn’t elaborate on that comment. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade said to her, the message is Republican leadership has “no idea how to govern” and “the whole place is a mess.”
(Denver, CO) -- The St. Louis Blues fall in Game One of the second round of the N-H-L playoffs. They lost a close one last night (Tuesday) to the Colorado Avalanche three-to-two in overtime. Game Two is set for tomorrow night (Thursday) in Denver.