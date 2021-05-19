(Jefferson City, MO) -- The St. Louis attorney who gained notoriety for waving a long gun at protesters in front of his mansion last year now says he’s running for the U-S Senate. Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, have pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Governor Mike Parson has promised to pardon the two if they are ever convicted. The McCloskeys spoke at the Republican National Convention. The 64-year-old McCloskey is a personal injury attorney and the third Republican to announce a campaign for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring U-S Senator Roy Blunt.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Western District Missouri Court Of Appeals has ruled the state can’t keep medical marijuana applications secret. Tuesday’s ruling backed a suit by a California-based company that was one of 800 rejected for a Missouri license. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had argued a constitutional amendment that created the state’s program required the application information to remain confidential. The hundreds of companies that were denied licenses are asking for an administrative hearing commission to decide if the scoring system used was fair.
(St. Charles, MO) -- Authorities in St. Charles County say a 69-year-old woman in St. Peters killed her daughter in an apparent murder-suicide attempt. A man called 9-1-1 last Friday saying he had found his 39-year-old daughter dead and his wife unconscious with a large cut to her throat. Donna Scuderi was taken to a nearby hospital where she survived. Investigators determined that she intentionally overdosed her daughter, Laura Scuderi, then strangled her after she passed out. They think the mother tried and failed to kill herself. She’s been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the St. Charles County Corrections Center.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A federal grand jury in Kansas City has indicted a Missouri man on mail fraud charges. Those charges against 27-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson come from the scheme which led to the fatal shooting of Wisconsin brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel. Nelson is scheduled to go on trial next year in state court for the killings. Investigators say he agreed to feed and pasture the Diemel cattle, sell them, then send the profit to Diemel’s Livestock in Wisconsin. Although he did pay the brothers some money, he apparently sold, traded, or killed many of the Wisconsin cattle without paying up. The Diemels were at the farm in Braymer in July 2019 to collect 215-thousand dollars when they were killed.
(Rolla, MO) -- Officials at the Mark Twain National Forest are taking public comments on planned recreational fee increases. The additional funding would be used to maintain and improve a sustainable recreation program in the forest. They say the biggest maintenance costs currently are removing trash from campground dumpsters and servicing vault toilets. The feds also say the money would help replace worn-out equipment like mowers and pay for seasonal staff to help meet demands. Comments from the public will be accepted through November 1st.