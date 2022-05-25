(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis County woman who pretended to be a landlord to get more than a quarter-million dollars in pandemic aid is pleading guilty to felony wire fraud charges. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old Semaj Portis admitted to taking advantage of emergency rental assistance and COVID-19 emergency solutions grants. Court documents show Portis filed 52 fraudulent applications for rental assistance with the Missouri Housing Development Commission in 2021. The plea agreement says she used the 267-thousand dollars to buy real estate, for vacations and personal expenses.
(College Park, MD) -- Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center are predicting above normal hurricane activity this year. Although ours in not a direct-impact state when it comes to hurricanes, but we are sometimes affected by damaging weather as recently as Hurricane Barry in 2019. The National Weather Service says it will be the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is the first of June until the end of November.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Click It or Ticket is back. It’s a nationwide push by law enforcement agencies to get more people to wear seat belts, though in Missouri it’s a little more difficult. Although it’s illegal in the Show-Me State to not wear seat belts while driving, it’s officially a “secondary enforcement” law -- meaning you can’t be cited for not buckling up unless you’re first pulled over for speeding or another infraction. Some Missouri lawmakers have tried in years past to make not wearing seat belts a “primary” violation, but personal freedom advocates killed those efforts every time.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri State Parks will show its appreciation to active service members, by participating in the Blue Star Museums program. D-N-R spokesperson Tisha Holden says the program is for active-duty personnel and up to five of their family members “that can get into the museums for free.” Holden says ten state historic sites in Missouri are participating. They include the Missouri State Museum inside the State Capitol, The Battle of Lexington site, the Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead, the First Missouri State Capitol Site, the Felix Valle House, the Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio, the Bothwell Lodge, Jefferson Landing, Bollinger Mill, and the Deutschheim site.