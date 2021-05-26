(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's House minority leader says Democrats played a key roles in passing major legislation this year. Springfield's Crystal Quade says they provided crucial votes to approve the prescription drug monitoring program, and her members were critical on transportation as well. Quade criticized the G-O-P plan to use a gas tax increase to pay for road and bridge repairs. She said, "and we do that because the Republican majority refuses to take real action and fix real policy." Quade tells Capitol reporters that more than 25 bills filed by House Democrats are now on Governor Parson's desk.
(Mexico, MO) -- A former Missouri House speaker is now the executive director of a foundation focused on new and innovative solutions to rural health care issues. Former Speaker Elijah Haahr of Springfield was introduced during a meet-and-greet Tuesday in northeast Missouri's Mexico, where Noble Health owns a hospital. Noble Health also owns the Fulton hospital. Speaker Haahr says that telehealth services and telecounseling are some of the major needs in rural areas.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The special prosecutor handling the case against the St. Louis couple accused of pointing guns at Black Lives protesters outside their home is amending charges against them. Richard Callahan filed a new indictment adding a misdemeanor harassment charge as an alternative to unlawful use of a weapon against Patricia McCloskey. The move also dismissed an evidence tampering charge against her. Patricia and Mark McCloskey pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Mark announced last week that he is a Republican candidate for U-S Senate.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City residents are marking the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. A group marched to Mill Creek Park and to the Country Club Plaza Tuesday night. Marchers then took a knee at the intersection of 47th and Central streets. Floyd died in police custody last year after then-Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.
(Clayton, MO) -- The St. Louis County Council is giving the green light to millions on tax incentives for a planned music and film production facility in Chesterfield. The council approved a measure that allows as much as 130-million-dollars in industrial development revenue bonds to finance the project. Gateway Studios is planning to build a four-studio campus for entertainers to design, manufacture, engineer, record and distribute content.
(Ballwin, MO) -- Travel experts are sharing information about the worst time to travel this holiday weekend in Missouri. Triple-A says Memorial Day holiday travel is expected to climb by 50-percent in Missouri this year, compared to the same holiday weekend last year. The longest travel delays could be on Thursday and Friday afternoons. The auto club expects delays to be widespread, with major metro areas on tap to have double the travel times compared to a normal trip.