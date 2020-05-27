(Mount Vernon, MO) -- An accused killer is being held in the Lawrence County Jail after his arrest. Forty-year-old James Pride is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say he stabbed 53-year-old Patricia Urange to death Monday. Investigators say Pride told them he stabbed the victim multiple times because she – in his words – was “evil.” Pride has reportedly been in and out of state prison several times in the last decade. He was out on parole when Urange was killed. He appeared in Lawrence County Circuit Court Tuesday and is scheduled to return next month.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis and Springfield are furloughing more than 13 hundred workers and the company says some of those jobs have been permanently eliminated. A letter to the state says 116 Springfield jobs and 186 St. Louis jobs will be permanently cut. Mercy says the cutbacks are a result of COVID-19 and the resulting dramatic downturn in business. It has notified the state that the cutbacks began on May 22 and are expected to continue through August 20. The company says it has informed all affected employees of their separation dates.
(Lake of the Ozarks, MO) -- The owner of Backwater Jacks bar at the Lake of the Ozarks says no laws were broken over the holiday weekend. Videos of the crowded establishment went viral, showing people huddled together while partying. Gary Prewitt says he had safety measures in place – with non-contact thermal checks conducted at both poor entrances and personal bottles of hand sanitizer made available. Prewitt says his employees had the option to work or not. He says he’s already lost one-third of his annual business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Columbia, MO) -- The lawyer for Joseph Elledge, the man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body, has entered a formal not guilty plea for his client. There are actually two criminal cases pending against Elledge – first-degree murder in the death of Mengqi Ji and child abuse and domestic assault charges in the second one. A status hearing on the murder case is scheduled for June 26th. The defense is asking that the trial be delayed because it is still receiving information from prosecutors.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Blues are the number-one seed as the National Hockey League returns to action with its Stanley Cup Playoffs. Even though they are the defending champions, the Blues will have no games on the home ice. The N-H-L says training campus should start in July, then 24 of the teams will skate in two “hub” cities – Western Conference teams in one and Eastern Conference teams in the other. Potential hub cities include Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.