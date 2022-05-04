(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri has carried out its first execution of the year. Carman Deck’s lethal injection began at 6:02 P-M, and he was pronounced dead at 6:10. He was put to death for the 1996 murders of an elderly eastern Missouri couple. After pretending to be looking for directions, Deck and his sister robbed James and Zelma Long at the Long’s home in De Soto. He then shot the couple in their heads. Last night, he appeared to mouth the words “I’m sorry” before slipping into unconscious.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is debating a controversial election bill. The Republican-led legislation includes voter I-D requirements, banning drop boxes, doing away with the presidential primary, and allowing the Secretary of State to audit voter rolls. Republican Senator Sandy Crawford of Buffalo says the plan would put some “guard rails” in place to help ensure that we don’t have “bad elections.” Democrat Lauren Arthur of Kansas City says she wants lawmakers to pass a bill that enhances elections -- not undermine the process. If the Senate passes the bill, it would return to the House for another vote.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s latest Census data shows more than 174-thousand Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders live in the Show Me State. In the Missouri Senate Tuesday, Democratic Senator Lauren Arthur of Kansas City recognized May as Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders Heritage Month, to celebrate the A-A-P-I community. There is a new exhibit at the Missouri State Museum that provides information about the history of the observance and explores the contributions of the A-A-P-I community. The museum is located on the first floor of the Missouri Capitol.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says teacher recruitment and retention is the most pressing issue facing schools across the state. He says if the state does not find ways to boost teacher recruitment and retention efforts soon, we will be in a crisis. Shields says if the state get this effort right, it could be one of the best economic development tools it has ever invested in. If Missouri does not, he says the state will see a decline in the quality of students coming out of the education system, which will affect the job market and the economy. A statewide teacher recruitment and retention commission officially kicks off its work this month and is scheduled to explain its results to the Missouri Board of Education in October.
(UNDATED) -- Get the umbrella ready. Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout much of Missouri beginning today (Wednesday) and continuing through Thursday or Friday. Strong to severe storms and localized flooding are possible. The National Weather Service says isolated tornadoes and large hail are possible in the Springfield area in southwest Missouri. Stay tuned to your local station or weather app for the latest forecast.