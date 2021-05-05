(El Dorado, KS) -- The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed that convicted triple-murderer Frazier Glenn Cross Junior has died. The self-avowed anti-Semite killed three people in Overland Park, Kansas seven years ago. The Missouri man was given the death penalty for killing William Corporon, his grandson Reat Corporon, and Terri LaManno at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom. Cross admitted he shot the victims to death because he thought they were Jewish. They were Christians. His attorneys had been working to have his death sentence overturned when he died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Center.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Two men traveling on a bus through Missouri now face federal drug charges. Twenty-three-year-old Darwin G. Morales-Sagastume and 28-year-old Cristian J. Lopez-Catalan were on a bus headed to New York when a drug-sniffing dog alert on a piece of baggage during a stop Monday. Inside four suitcases police found 24 pounds of heroin. The two men are in federal custody pending a detention hearing. They are charged with drug possession with intent to distribute.
(Parma, MO) -- The new leaders of a small southeast Missouri town are said to be making progress fixing oversight of the spending in Parma. An audit found 115-thousand dollars in missing money and three former Parma leaders are facing criminal charges. Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says a follow-up audit shows current leadership is moving in the right direction. Galloway says they have made the recommended changes in the way city finances are handled and they have ensured better oversight of its spending. Former mayor Tyus Byrd, former city clerk Helen Frye, and former water supervisor David Thatch all have been charged.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has moved along a bill to keep state and county and city officials from putting health emergency restrictions on private businesses, churches, and organizations. The Senate will now consider a ban on requiring masks inside businesses, limiting indoor dining at restaurants, and most other safety measures in health emergencies like the current COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include ordering someone to quarantine and protects businesses from unknowingly transmitting a disease. The public health orders would have to be in the case of significantly greater prevalence of disease—yet citizens can sue to protest that.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Another Democrat is running for what will be U-S Senator Roy Blunt’s open seat in 2022—most recently entrepreneur Spencer Toder (TOH- dur)from the St. Louis area. His campaign says he has Missourians’ best interests at heart, regardless of wealth, race, or politics.” Four other Democrats have announced campaigns – and two Republicans so far.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- After hours of emotional debate Tuesday, the House passed a much-amended version of a Senate Public Safety Bill. The bulk of the bill adds protections to law enforcement officers and their jobs while increasing penalties for protesting in public streets and defacing property. Opponents argued that the right to assembly should not be considered a felony. The array of amendments include a limit on police use of chokeholds, and tracking use of force, expanding the carrying of concealed weapons, and loosening residency requirements for police officers