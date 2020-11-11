(Republic, MO) -- Police say a man charged with second-degree murder gave officers conflicting versions of what happened at the victim’s home Monday night. Forty-two-year-old Racheal Sanders was found shot to death. Investigators say Sanders and 46-year-old Shane Mackey had been in a relationship. When officers arrived, they found Mackey trying to give the woman C-P-R in a blood-splattered house. Sanders had been beaten to death. Authorities say Mackey was arrested on domestic violence charges seven times between 2002 and 2013.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says a summer of protests calling for change in the police department led him to introduce a proposal making it easier to file a complaint. The mayor introduced several proposals during the Tuesday meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners. Lucas says people want to see more accountability and more discussion of the issues. His ideas will be examined by K-C-P-D’s Research and Development Committee. They would give citizens two years to file a formal complaint, instead of the current 90-day limit. Third parties would be allowed to file a complaint and the age requirement for complaints would be removed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Local governments are being told they have less than two months to spend about one-billion dollars in federal coronavirus aid. That information was passed on to Missouri lawmakers during the special session by state budget director Dan Haug. Missouri counties have spent only 128-million dollars of the 520-million they could spend. Local officials may have hesitated because they are confused over federal guidelines. However, if the money isn’t spent on time, Washington will take it back. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it should be used for testing if local officials don’t have other uses for it.
(New Madrid, MO) -- A New Madrid County judge has ordered a second suspect be bound over for trial on murder charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayshand C. Lyons is also charged with robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. He and 34-year-old Ashley M. Riggins are accused of killing Riggins’ grandmother last August in Morehouse. Seventy-three-year-old Dottie Lutes’ body was found in a farm field 30 miles away in Charleston. Investigators say Lyons confessed to his role in the murder after they took him into custody.
(Kirksville, MO) -- Local officials in Kirksville are hoping the new Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame attracts visitors. The Hall’s Board of Supervisors voted last month to local its exhibits and awards in the northeast Missouri city. It will be located inside the Adair County Historial Museum, although the board eventually hopes to move the exhibits to the Rieger Armory.