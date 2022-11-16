(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has ruled that former State Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office knowingly and purposefully violated the state’s open records law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetum says Hawley’s office failed to provide email records requested in 2017 by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. In his judgement, Beetum says those emails showed – “at a minimum – a questionable use of government resources” to support Hawley’s U.S. Senate campaign. The judge says the Attorney General’s Office prevented an opposing party committee from accessing documents “potentially damaging to then-Attorney General Hawley’s political campaign.” Beetum’s ruling fines the attorney general’s office 12-thousand-dollars and also ordered the agency to pay attorney’s fees and costs associated with the case.
(Statewide) -- Missouri's apprenticeship programs continue to grow. The state ranks third in the nation for new apprentices and fourth for completed apprenticeships. In fiscal year 2022, Missouri had nearly 17-thousand active apprentices, an increase of more than 24-hundred from the previous year. Electrician, correction officer, sheet metal worker, and plumber are among the top occupations apprentices are participating in. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development says it continues to prioritize access to Registered Apprenticeship programs, as well as expanding current programs, and launching new partnerships.
(undated) -- The weather forecast is calling for overnight lows in the teens throughout the week for most of Missouri. The National Weather Service reports that the wind chills could be in the teens and single digits, at times. They remind Missourians to dress warm this week by layering up, cover exposed skin, and limit time outside. Watch out for slick roads due to freezing temps.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Presale tickets were scheduled to hit the Ticketmaster website on Tuesday for Taylor Swift’s latest tour, with plans to visit stadiums around the country. Ticketmaster blamed ‘historically unprecedented demand’ for the reason fans were unable to log on to grab tickets. Those who tried to log on were met with long queues and slow response times. The vendor said they are working to get fans through as quickly as possible. Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium is set to host Taylor Swift for two dates next summer on July 7 and July 8th.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy’s performance for this Friday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis was canceled after the legendary Tonight Show host suffered serious burns from a gasoline fire. Leno issued a statement saying, “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” All tickets will be automatically refunded at the original point of purchase. Full refunds will be processed this week. Ticket holders will receive credit in the next 7-10 days.