(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil and Doyle Manufacturing have filed a lawsuit challenging OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. companies. The Biden Administration’s emergency rule requires companies with 100 or more employees to have workers vaccinated or tested regularly against COVID-19. The lawsuit says OSHA exceeded its statutory authority in implementing the rule and violated the U.S. Constitution and other laws. Under the Biden plan, companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly 14-thousand-dollars per violation. Biden says a distinct minority of Americans supported by a distinct minority of elected officials are keeping the United States from turning the corner on the pandemic.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate’s top Republican has joined the state’s U-S Senate race. In a video announcement Tuesday, Senator Dave Schatz (SHOTS) of Sullivan says he is running for the seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt. Other announced Republican candidates include Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Governor Eric Greitens, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey. Democrats include former Missouri Senator Scott Sifton from Affton and Marine Veteran Lucas Kunce of Jefferson City.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 43-year-old inmate in the St. Louis County Jail is facing new assault charges. Zahmeen Manuel is accused of choking a corrections officer. The charges were filed Tuesday. Prosecutors say Manuel approached a female guard and tried to kill her. He was already in jail on a robbery charge. Manuel is suspected of robbing a Dollar General Store in Berkeley last August. The October 9th incident is the second of two reported attacks on guards at the St. Louis County Jail.
(Waynesville, MO) -- A Missouri seventh-grader says a teacher assaulted him, then confronted him at Waynesville Middle School after he reported it. Caiden Hiracheta says the teacher grabbed him almost two weeks ago, pulled him inside an empty classroom, and asked him if he had done something to the instructor’s chair. Hiracheta reported the incident after telling the teacher, “No.” Shortly after that, he says the teacher confronted him. The student’s mother says the incident was caught on a security video. It is being investigated by police and the school.
(Bourbon, MO) -- Authorities in Crawford County say the mother of three children is brain-damaged after what is being called a road rage attack. Jamie Peters was on her way to work August 17th when another driver followed her for four miles after something that had happened on the highway. A witness says he heard the victim yelling then looked out to see a man hit her with a “roundhouse” punch, sending Peters flying “through the air about 15 feet.” Three months later, 34-year-old Joseph Voisey has been arrested. So far, it isn’t clear what led to the assault.