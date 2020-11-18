(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal investigation of some online threats has resulted in child porn charges against an eastern Missouri man. The F-B-I was notified about a YouTube user who was advocating violence against people like Twitter C-E-O Jack Dorsey. The F-B-I identified the man as 56-year-old Matthew Thilges of High Ridge in Jefferson County. In some postings, Hilges had reportedly said employees of Twitter, Facebook, Google, YouTube and the mainstream media should be shot in the face. When agents executed a search warrant at his house, they say they found several weapons. They also found thousands of images of child pornography. Thilges now faces federal charges. He hasn’t been charged for the threats yet.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Striking workers at Silgan Container Company in St. Joseph say they have been undercut by their national union representatives. Those 130 workers had been on the picket line for 17 weeks. They were complaining about changes the company had made on work schedules and the way their retirement plan was being administered. Sheet Metal Workers Local Number-2 rejected a contract offer last July. Now, they say the national union negotiated a settlement on their behalf – and without their input. The strike officially ended Friday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- We may be headed back to the days when you couldn’t find any toilet paper in Walmart. Evidence of stockpiling or hoarding is being reported in several areas of Missouri. Stores have been setting limits in an effort to avoid empty shelves of products like paper towels. Despite that, broadcast reports in the Kansas City area include pictures of stores that are out of certain products. The growing number of new COVID-19 cases seems to be pushing people into panic mode again. A Target store in Liberty and a Walmart in Gladstone were found to be totally out of paper products.
(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- Twenty nursing home residents in Lee’s Summit nursing home are dead after COVID-19 outbreak. Many more still have the virus. The Kansas City Star reports that the John Knox Village Care Center has 157 cases and 17 of the deaths occurred in November and three were in October. The cases are the result of the spread of the virus in the community. The nursing home industry group in Missouri says these facilities, like hospitals, are the indicators of the prevalence of community spread.
(Arnold, MO) -- The question on Facebook -- “Where’s Walter?” -- has finally been answered. The golden retriever is back with his owner after going missing in Arnold a year ago. Kate Olson was visiting her family in suburban St. Louis for Thanksgiving last year when Walter slipped out of his collar and ran away. Olson remained in Missouri for weeks searching for him and posting flyers about her missing pet. She finally had to return home, but she got good news last Friday. A Belleville, Illinois group called Lost Paws Trapping found Walter and returned him to Olson last week, none the worse for wear.