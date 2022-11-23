(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a press conference at the State Capitol this morning to announce his appointment to replace U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt as Attorney General of the State of Missouri. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. this morning and will be broadcast on the governor's Facebook page.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A man from Fenton, Missouri, who defrauded investors out of $1.2 million, has been sentenced to four years in prison and was ordered to repay the money. 51-year-old Harish Sunkara falsely told investors that he won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport worth up to $950,000. Pace Solutions, his company, had actually won a contract of just over $49,000 to provide the airport with IT software. He pled guilty in August to two counts of aggravated identity theft.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Index indicates that Missouri remains one of the best states in the country for business taxes. The index shows how well states structure their tax systems and the data is used as a road map for short-term and long-term improvement. The ranking placed Missouri within the top four states for corporate tax index and unemployment insurance index and 7th best overall in property tax rank. The index is determined through individual income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax, property tax, and unemployment insurance tax.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson announced an award of $23 million to St. Louis County as a matching grant to establish a regional intelligence and information center and law enforcement training complex. To utilize the award, the county agreed to also invest at least $23 million for the law enforcement complex. Funding for the state award was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant funds must be used by June 30, 2026.
(Washington D.C.) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson urging him to halt the execution of Kevin ‘KJ’ Johnson by granting clemency. Johnson is scheduled to be executed on November 29th. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for committing murder when he was 19. This follows the news this week that his daughter, 19-year-old Khorry Ramey, asked a federal court to allow her to witness his death as state law only allows those above 21 to witness the death of a family member.
(Undated) -- A Wall Street Journal report ranked St. Louis and Kansas City among the top 30 midsized U.S. airports. St. Louis Lambert International Airport came in at 15th and the Kansas City International Airport came in at 16th in the midsize U.S. airports list, which was part of the “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” rankings. It ranked the 50 largest U.S. airports based on on-time performance, security waits, ticket prices, and J.D. Power customer-satisfaction. The top 20 were considered large airports and the following 30 were considered midsized.