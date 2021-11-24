(Kansas City, MO) -- A wrongfully-convicted man will recover no money from the state of Missouri for spending 43 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Kevin Strickland was found guilty in 1978 of killing three people. After a long legal process, he was freed Tuesday. His more than four decades in prison represent the longest wrongful incarceration in Missouri history and one of the longest in the country. Though he will get no money from the state, a GoFundMe page has already raised 72-thousand dollars. Strickland says he wants to join efforts to pass legislation to keep this from happening to someone else.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s governor will lead a trade delegation to Israel and Greece next month. Governor Mike Parson’s office announced Tuesday he will be out of the state and overseas from December 2nd to the 11th. A news release from the office calls Israel and Greece key trade partners. The goal of the trip is to strengthen relationships and promote Missouri as a good business location. The Hawthorn Foundation is funding the trip. Parson had planned to make a similar trip last year, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Buffalo, MO) -- One of the two men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater has entered a not guilty plea in Dallas County Court. Timothy Norton is facing charges of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. He made a Tuesday court appearance through video conference. Judge Lisa Henderson has set a February 2nd date for a preliminary hearing. Norton and James Phelps are accused of killing Rainwater. A request for a bond by Phelps was rejected last week. He has a hearing set for December 17th.
(Undated) -- Missouri’s airports are bracing for a wave of holiday travelers this week. In Kansas City, more than 300-thousand people are expected to fly through KCI this week. Airport spokesman, Joe McBride, encourages travelers to arrive at least two hours early to avoid problems involving fewer available flights and workers. Airlines expect the number of people flying this Thanksgiving holiday week to approach pre-pandemic levels. T-S-A says it expects to screen 20 million people during this week, based on reservations data it receives from airlines.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Cole County judge has ruled against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services saying the agency lacks the authority to create and implement public health laws. Judge Daniel Green says its regulations unconstitutionally delegate too much power to individual officials, bypassing the Legislature’s authority. The ruling came on a lawsuit filed last year. Green says D-H-S-S rules violate the separation of powers principles in the Missouri Constitution.