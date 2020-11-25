(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has issued a key ruling in a case involving a juvenile defendant sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jessica Hicklin was 16 years old when she killed a man during a drug transaction in Cass County. Hicklin is 41 now. She will remain in prison under the ruling handed down by the high court Tuesday. Hicklin began challenging her sentence after the 2012 U-S Supreme Court ruling that juveniles can’t be given a life sentence without the possibility of parole. She has a parole hearing coming up next July.
(Mexico, MO) -- An unclear set of rules in Missouri communities like Mexico mean some political signs are still up three weeks after Election Day. Signs in the mid-Missouri city are in violation of the city code. It says, “All signs shall be removed no later than seven days after the election.” What it doesn’t say is if that refers to seven days after polling locations close or seven days after the election results are certified. Mexico City Manager Bruce Slagle says his office hasn’t had too many issues when it asks people to remove the signs. No violation notices will be issued until after Thanksgiving.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Missouri Western State University hopes its newest hire can reverse a decline in enrollment. Interim President Elizabeth Kennedy says this is a critical position that has been vacant for a year. Melissa Mace was brought on as the new Vice President for Enrollment Management at the St. Joseph school. Mace comes to Missouri Western from Maryville University in St. Louis. There, she worked in recruitment and admissions. Missouri Western has a total student population of four-thousand-911, down about 10-percent from last year. Kennedy says all of higher education is suffering enrollment declines during the coronavirus pandemic.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- You can still camp out, but Missouri State Parks are closing their indoor spaces this week. That move includes visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices. The parks and historic sites themselves are still open. Day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails are still operating for normal off-season hours. More information on the changes is available online at MoStateParks-dot-com. Users are advised to come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds – and please stay home if you’re sick.
(Branson, MO) -- There’s a new tourist attraction at Branson. The brand-new aquarium is now open for visitors. K-O-L-R-10 Television reports the aquarium was built from scratch and includes specialized lighting and music to give animal lovers and fish enthusiasts a full experience. The fish come from all over the world and the aquarium reportedly has more than 250 species of animals.