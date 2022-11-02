(Jackson County, MO) -- A Missouri county appears to be on track to create a fund to help women travel out-of-state to get an abortion. The Jackson County Legislature is looking at using one-million-dollars in federal funding to help women with transportation, lodging and childcare. They cannot use the money to pay for abortions. The effort follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade abortion ruling earlier this year that led Missouri to ban most abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years in prison for a DWI case that seriously injured a young girl. Reid pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and crashing into two vehicles along an interstate last year, injuring several others, including Reid. Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal allowed him to get probation to four years in prison. His attorneys requested probation.
(St. Louis County, MO) -- A St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy was robbed at gunpoint of his department-issued gun, his personal car, and his personal cell phone. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the hold-up happened after Monday night’s Blues hockey game. The deputy was in full uniform and had just finished directing traffic at his second job. The suspects put a gun to his head and demanded his car keys. The deputy was not injured. Police are looking for the suspects.
(Near Joplin, MO) -- The federal government is investigating a Missouri hospital for allegedly denying an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. Kaiser Health News reports the review is the first confirmed federal investigation for this reason. Freeman Hospital near Joplin is the subject of the probe. State law includes an exception for “medical emergency,” but the doctors and hospital lawyers allegedly determined that the woman’s case did not qualify for that exception. She ended up getting medical help outside of Missouri.