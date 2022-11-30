(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri has executed its 129th prisoner. Kevin Johnson was put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the 2005 shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant Bill McEntee. Missourinet reports that Johnson did not appear to suffer after he was given a lethal dose of an execution drug. He was in prison for about 17 years before being executed.
(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan bill that would protect gay and interracial marriages in federal law. Missouri Republican Roy Blunt was among 12 Republicans who joined Democrats to support the legislation. Fellow Missouri Republican Josh Hawley voted no. Before the vote, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is rumored to be considering a run for governor in 2024, said he urged Blunt to “use whatever means possible” to stop the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. Ashcroft said the bill “runs afoul traditional principles of federalism” and emboldens an “already weaponized U.S. Department of Justice.” The next stop for the bill is the U.S. House.
(Statewide) -- Missouri has awarded grants to about 50 Career and Technical Education programs across the state. The grants range from 150-thousand-dollars to 400-thousand-dollars for technical education centers, school districts, and career centers in Missouri. A news release from Governor Parson’s office says the funding is intended to provide more opportunities for students while updating and modernizing career centers’ infrastructure and equipment. The grant required the sites to match 25 percent of the awarded funds.
(Springfield, MO) -- The Springfield, Missouri city council on Monday unanimously voted to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt. The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator. As of December 16th, the Midfield Terminal will take on the new name of the “Roy Blunt Terminal” at the Springfield-Branson National Airport. The 275,000-square-foot airport was opened on May 6, 2009, with ten airline gates.
(Wentzville, MO) -- One lucky Missouri Lottery player is walking away $50,000 richer after purchasing a lottery ticket for the November 5th drawing at On The Run convenience store in Wentzville, St. Charles County. The winning ticket matched four of the white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. The winning numbers on November 5 were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69, with a Powerball number of 20. The unnamed player claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis over a week later. Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MO Lottery (dot) com.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner on Tuesday introduced the IMPACTT Human Trafficking Act which ensures survivors of human trafficking and law enforcement officers receive the resources and support they need. The legislation would make permanent and expand the program that provides support and services to those impacted by human trafficking. It also would make permanent the IMPACTT program that ensures the wellbeing of employees and partners who are exposed to the stress and trauma, through their work, to support victims and investigate the crimes.