(Platte City, MO) -- A 34-year-old Kansas City woman has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting she drowned her son in a bathtub. Aushena Warren had told investigators she also tried to smother a second son. Warren had pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder. Prosecutors say she drowned her eight-year-old in a tub full of water four years ago, then tried to smother her six-year-old son while he was lying in bed. Warren’s husband was at work. He rushed home after getting a call from the younger boy, but he was too late.
(Columbia, MO) -- During opening statements, the attorney for the Columbia man accused of killing his Chinese wife called her 2019 death a tragic accident. Joseph Elledge’s defense attorney says his client pushed his wife, Mengqi Ji, during an argument in their home and she fell and hit her head. He says the wife went to bed and Elledge realized she had died the next morning. The attorney acknowledged the fact Elledge didn’t call 9-1-1 and did attempt to hide the victim’s body. Elledge is charged with first-degree murder.
(Fredericktown, MO) -- Surveys by crews from the National Weather Service have confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down last week in Missouri and Illinois. Tornadoes near Fredericktown and St. Mary had peak wind speeds of about 150 miles an hour. A damage report rates those tornadoes as E-F-3. One person was injured just outside Fredericktown while they were climbing out of the debris. The government meteorologists say there were also two E-F-1 tornadoes and one E-F-Zero in southern Missouri and Illinois.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Close to 13-thousand people have been enrolled in expanded Medicaid in Missouri, according to the Department of Social Services. Missouri voters passed a ballot measure to expand the government-funded health insurance to about 275-thousand low-income adult residents last year. The benefits include primary and preventive care, emergency services, prescription drugs, and substance use disorder treatment. Through the American Rescue Plan, Missouri will be eligible to receive an estimated 968-million-dollars in additional federal funding for its Medicaid program over the next two years.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for the cause of a major fire Monday night that destroyed a building housing some state offices. Portions of the Missouri Department of Social Services and the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Service were impacted. About 100 employees worked in the building that is leased by the state. They are being relocated and equipment destroyed by the fire is being replaced. A contractor was on the site Tuesday to recover and dispose of damaged state equipment like computers.