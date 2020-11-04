(Jefferson City, MO) -- Election Day 2020 meant long lines, a heavy voter turnout, but no big problems reported in Missouri. Republican governor Mike Parson earned a full four-year term from voters with a lop-sided victory over strong challenger Nicole Galloway. Parson was boosted by rural area voters while Galloway got 80 percent of the vote in St. Louis. Parson became governor in 2018 when Eric Greitens resigned under a cloud. Republican Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was re-election by nearly 600-thousand votes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democrat Cori Bush is the only newcomer to Missouri’s congressional delegation. She got nearly 79-percent of the vote to easily outdistance Republican Anthony Rogers in Tuesday’s election. As it has in recent years, the state’s delegation to Washington, D-C, will include six Republicans and two Democrats. All seven incumbents on the ballot Tuesday retained their positions. Voters narrowly approved Missouri Amendment 3 on redistricting and defeated Missouri Amendment 1 on term limits.
(Affton, MO) -- St. Louis County Police report an 87-year-old woman was hit and fatally injured as she crossed the street in Affton on her way to vote. Phyllis Powers was walking to a polling location inside the Affton Community Center at about 6:00 a-m when the accident happened. Emergency responders tried to help the victim and she was taken to a hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save her. The 26-year-old driver of the car that hit Powers stayed on the scene and has cooperated with investigators.
(Columbia, MO) --- Columbia Police say a 15-year-old suspect has been detained for his involvement in a Monday homicide. The juvenile faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and delivery and possession of a controlled substance. Officers were called to the Cosmopolitan Recreation Area Park at about 6:00 p-m on a shots-fired report. They found the body of 19-year-old Jermaine Spain of Columbia. A second gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. That person’s name hasn’t been released.
(New York, NY) -- The 2nd U-S Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and 10-year sentence for a Missouri man who ran a payday lending operation. Federal prosecutors said Richard Moseley Senior of Kansas City cheated more than a half-million people nationwide. The 76-year-old Moseley was convicted three years ago of racketeering, fraud, and identity theft. He was accused of exploiting more than 600-thousand of the “most financially-vulnerable people in the country.”