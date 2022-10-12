(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- Court documents say a woman escaped a western Missouri home while duct taped and wearing a locked metal collar around her neck. Excelsior Springs police are investigating the case of a 22-year-old woman, who says she had been held hostage since early September and escaped last Friday. The woman ran to a neighboring home for help. Police Lieutenant Ryan Dowdy says the investigation continues into the reported kidnapping, rape and assault. Police are working to follow up on the woman reporting that there were other victims. 39-year-old Timothy Haslett Junior has been charged in the case and has pleaded not guilty.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The Missouri State Fair had more than 340-thousand people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26-thousand entries – a nine-percent increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48-percent increase. Flower farmers had about two-thousand entries – a 72-percent increase over the previous year. State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says combining the high-quality entries with the terrific weather and record-setting days for the carnival, the fair was a winner from start to finish.
(Douglas County, MO) -- The Humane Society of Missouri has rescued seven dogs from an unlicensed breeder in southern Missouri. The shelter says it has been involved with rescuing dogs from the Douglas County breeder, Marilyn Shepherd, for almost 25 years. The terriers have wounds and other health issues they will need rehab for, as well as some socialization to get them comfortable around people. The organization plans to make the dogs available for adoption soon.
(Springfield, MO) -- A naturalization ceremony Tuesday in Springfield has made 160 people brand new U.S. citizens. The citizens are originally from more than 50 countries. They can now register to vote and apply for a U.S. passport.
(Statewide) -- Missouri has several hundred-thousand bats flying around in caves, trees and other places. Jordan Meyer, a bat ecologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says some bats like to wander indoors this time of year. They are mainly baby bats who want to spread their wings and explore on their own. Bats can wiggle through openings of only about one inch.