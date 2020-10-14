(Jefferson City, MO). -- Missouri’s dashboard to track the spread of COVID-19 is still out of service. After the state Health Department reported Saturday a record of more than five thousand positive cases, it said the numbers were wrong and began trying to fix the system. The dashboard could be up and running by today (Wednesday). Missouri is outsourcing its efforts to track down individuals who have been in contact with a person testing positive. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the state approved nine contracts this week to have private companies take on the job. Missouri county health officials had been doing most of the work.
(Springfield, MO). -- A Springfield hospital is building a temporary unit to care for its respiratory patients. The Springfield News-Leader reports CoxHealth is adding capacity for patients with mild flu-like symptoms, COVID symptoms, or anything respiratory. The area is dealing with a surge in treating coronavirus patients and is prepping for flu season. The unit will be equipped with 16 treatment spaces and will be staffed with five or six workers.
(Columbia, MO). -- Mid-Missouri's largest school district has made some major changes in its schedule, due to COVID-19 concerns. Columbia's school board voted Monday night for elementary and pre-kindergarten students to return to a four-day week, starting next week. Columbia middle and high school students will continue to learn online until further notice.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Missouri's governor has awarded public safety medals to a state trooper and a northwest Missouri police chief who rescued a small child during a hostage situation on heavily-traveled I-29. Governor Parson praises the courage of Highway Patrol trooper Keaton Ebersold and Rock Port Chief Shannon Sherwood, who saved a three-year-old child who had a gun pointed at then while they were a inside a tractor-trailer. The governor says Chief Sherwood and Trooper Ebersold exhibited tenacity to end the threat to the child.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A suspected serial killer has been sentenced to 35 years in prison on a stalking conviction. U-S District Judge Gary A. Fenner called Robert J. Gross a “dangerous person” Tuesday while passing sentence. Prosecutors had told the court Gross stalked female massage parlor workers. The 69-year-old has long been a suspect in a string of murders of women, but he hasn’t been charged with homicide. He has also been suspected in a series of arsons and assaults over the last five decades. Gross was found guilty on eight of the 10 stalking charges. Federal prosecutors say he will spend the rest of his life in prison.