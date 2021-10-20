(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City voters are urging the state of Missouri to be fair when it draws up new maps for political boundaries. Those maps are to be based on the 2020 U-S Census numbers. At a Tuesday hearing in Kansas City, mapmakers were urged to rely on the census population numbers and not just active voters. That’s the only public hearing scheduled to be held in Kansas City. The legislative panel members say they hope to finish public testimony by early next month. Because politics are involved, the job becomes very complicated in all states every 10 years.
(Chillicothe, MO) -- Chillicothe police have arrested a 33-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman for the death of a teenager last weekend. The 17-year-old victim died after taking counterfeit prescription pills. Officers were called to the home at about 11:30 a-m Sunday. The girl was unresponsive and died before she could be taken to a hospital. No names have been released. The 23-year-old woman was arrested for drug distribution. The man was taken into custody when more pills and controlled substances were found in the Chillicothe home during a search.
(El Dorado Springs, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man is accused of using meth to pay a hitman for a contract killing. The body of 56-year-old Johnnie D. Billings was found inside an El Dorado Springs home last month. As they were investigating the death, authorities determined a Harley-Davison motorcycle had been stolen. It was recovered the next day. A month after finding the victim’s body, 34-year-old Andrew Vessey was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. A day after that, 22-year-old Alexander Masters was also charged with second-degree murder. Masters reportedly told investigators he killed Billings by hitting him in the head. Vessey allegedly paid Masters with meth and a vehicle for the murder.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Low water levels have exposed the wreckage of a ship in the Mississippi River near downtown St. Louis. The U-S-S Inaugural broke free from its moorings near the Gateway Arch during the Flood of 1993. It drifted downstream before rolling onto its side and sinking at the Poplar Street Bridge. The river reached a historic crest topping 49-and-a-half feet during the flood. It fell below four feet Tuesday when the wreckage was spotted. The National Park Service says the former World War Two minesweeper will be salvaged for scrap metal. It used to be a National Historic Landmark and was open for tours. It now doesn’t meet the criteria for such a designation.
(Linn, MO) -- While many colleges and universities are reporting lower enrollments during the pandemic, State Technical College of Missouri is growing rapidly. The Chronicle of Higher Education reports the school in Osage County near Jefferson City is the fastest-growing college in Missouri. It has had five straight years of record-breaking enrollment and has seen a growth of 61 percent since 2016. Between fall 2019 and fall 2020 the same report shows undergraduate enrollment at Missouri colleges fell by four-and-a-half percent. School officials point to a 99-percent job placement rate and a decision to return to in-person instruction sooner than other colleges for the continued growth.