(Jefferson City, MO) -- It’s the last call for Missouri K-through-12 public and private schools to request rapid COVID-19 tests from the state. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by noon today (Wednesday). The state will then work quickly to get testing to the schools. The tests are not as uncomfortable as other nasal swab versions and they give results in about 15 minutes. The tests are supposed to be used on symptomatic school workers first and then students.
(Neosho, MO) -- The world’s largest walnut lumber producer is trimming 60 jobs from its southwest Missouri location in December. The Springfield News-Leader reports Missouri Walnut in Neosho automated some of its operations in 2018 and 2019 – requiring more highly skilled workers and fewer lower-skilled workers. The move means the company’s log sawing operations will end. The newspaper says the 60 jobs are about one-third of the company’s total workforce.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- A prosecutor has told a western Missouri judge that a man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers admitted to law enforcement that he disposed of their bodies but still denies killing the brothers. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Gaylord Nelson appeared in person for a court hearing in Johnson County Tuesday. Nelson is accused of two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Nicholas and Justin Diemel at his Braymer farm in northwest Missouri last July.
(Green City, MO) -- Authorities in Sullivan County report a 41-year-old farmworker was killed Tuesday morning shortly before 11:00 a-m. Stephen Shirley of Green Castle was reportedly greasing a skid loader when something caused the equipment’s bucket to fall and crush him. The person who discovered the accident wasn’t able to save Shirley’s life. Investigators have ruled his death an accident and an autopsy won’t be performed. The farm where the fatal work-related accident happened is about two miles south of Green City.
(Miner, MO) -- Allegations of illegal meeting practices, three resignations from the Board of Alderman and a fistfight have all disrupted city government at Miner, Missouri. Frank Tatum was elected mayor of the city near Sikeston in June. Since then, Renee Clark, Don Foster, and Phil Winters have resigned. Bill James had been serving as mayor when Tatum was elected and witnesses say Tatum punched James while they were arguing. Tatum says he acted in self-defense, pointing out he hasn’t been charged. Foster compares the City Hall atmosphere to “the Hatfields and McCoys,” saying Tatum and James are old men who have a vendetta against each other. Clark agrees, saying, “It’s wrong for a mayor to hit a citizen.”