(St. Louis, MO) -- Several off-duty uniformed officers attending a nearby funeral jumped into action and quickly responded to Monday’s school shooting in St. Louis. The 19-year-old gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition. He killed a teacher and student and injured seven students. Deandre Davis, director of safety and security for St. Louis Public Schools, says officers, students and staff did exactly what they were supposed to do. The school remains closed and could be for weeks. Virtual schooling is scheduled to begin next week.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A construction worker is dead after reportedly being struck last Friday by a machine during paving operations at Kansas City International Airport. Federal investigators from OSHA have opened a review of the incident. The worker was helping with the rehab project of an existing runway. The person worked for a Kansas City construction company.
(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- An Amazon delivery driver was found dead on a Missouri lawn Monday from a suspected dog attack. Ray County Sheriff’s deputies said Ray County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report about an Amazon truck being parked in front of a house near Excelsior Springs for several hours. The victim had injuries consistent with an animal attack and two dogs that appeared to be aggressive were found at the scene. Officers shot to death both dogs. The dog owners were out of town.
(Statewide) -- The Better Business Bureau reminds Missourians who want to help with St. Louis school shooting relief efforts to carefully check out charities before making donations. The bureau’s Michelle Corey says scammers use tragedies to steal from people. Crowdfunding efforts, like Go Fund Me pages, are popular ways to help families impacted by tragedy. Corey also says they are admirable but she says they may not be as reliable as established charities.