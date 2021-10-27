(St. Louis, MO) -- American Red Cross disaster response teams are in some Missouri communities affected by Sunday night’s tornadoes and storm damage. Volunteers and staff are coordinating with local emergency management to figure out the community needs from the tornadoes that hit around Greater St. Louis and parts of southeast Missouri. They are focused on the areas of Fredericktown, St. Mary, and Farmington, as well as Caldwell, Daviess, Dent, Iron, Linn, Livingston, and Madison counties. Some are assessing damage to homes while other teams are handing out supplies including rakes, gloves, trash bags and other items to help with clean up. Affected residents seeking assistance can call 1-800 Red Cross or go online to redcross-dot-org.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Capitol dome will be lighted purple at sunset tonight (Wednesday) in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Governor Mike Parson's order says today and everyday, we must all do our part to raise awareness about the causes of domestic violence and how to intervene and prevent it. Domestic violence programs in Missouri received nearly 79-thousand hotline calls in 2020 for victims who needed support and someone to talk to. The Capitol dome will shine purple through sunset Thursday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Flags are flying at half-staff on all Missouri government buildings today (Wednesday) in honor of State Representative Thomas Hannegan. The St. Charles Republican died last Wednesday at age 51. Governor Parson said in his proclamation that "Tom worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents, and thanks to legislation he sponsored more military service members will have greater access to job opportunities across the state." Hannegan was elected to the Missouri House in 2016 and was one of the legislature’s openly-gay members.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says there's no need to worry if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card. Many businesses are requiring proof of vaccinations right now. D-H-S-S communications director Lisa Cox says the department can fax or email your immunization records. Cox says the provider that gave you the shot might also be able to get you a vaccination record. She recommends keeping that card in a safe place. There's more information at mo-stops-covid-dot-com.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City man who stole a gun from the victim of a fatal shooting will spend nearly six years in federal prison. The U-S Attorney's Office says 34-year-old James A. Jones was sentenced to five years and 11 months after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Kansas City police were called to a deadly shooting at a liquor store last November. Surveillance video showed the victim's gun land on the ground a few feet away from him and Jones picking it up and walking away. Officers found the loaded gun in his car the next day and Jones was arrested.