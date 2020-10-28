(Kansas City, MO) -- A delegation of leaders, including Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt, Kansas City Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas have written to the N-B-A asking the league to consider making Missouri’s largest city the temporary home for the Toronto Raptors. With travel restrictions between the U-S and Canada during the pandemic, the Raptors are looking for an arena in the states to play their home games for next season. Louisville’s K-F-C Yum! Center is reportedly being considered as a possibility.
(Ferguson, MO) -- Ferguson Police are hoping somebody saw something that helps them find the suspect who shot a toddler last week. The incident between 6:30 and 6:45 a-m Friday was apparently a case of road rage. A pickup and a van collided while the pickup was trying to pass. Witnesses say the van driver got out and began shooting at the van, hitting the two-year-old passenger inside. The driver was described as a white man in his late 50s or early 60s.
(Lebanon, MO) -- The murder trial for a Camden County man accused of killing two women has been delayed for the eighth time. This time the coronavirus pandemic is being blamed. Steven Endsley has been sitting in jail for nearly four years after his arrest. Investigators say he stabbed 27-year-old Danielle Smith to death, then strangled her mother, 61-year-old Teresa Jackson. He’s accused of burning their mobile home in August 2016 with the bodies inside. The Missouri Supreme Court has set rules putting all non-essential court business on hold. The families of the victims will have to wait until next year to see Endsley tried. Authorities think Endsley killed Danielle Smith because she was gay.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Members of the civilian board that oversees the Kansas City Police Department shut their meeting down Tuesday after civil rights activists kept demanding that the chief be removed. There was shouting as the board went into a closed session. The crowd wanted a public vote on Police Chief Rick Smith’s job. They don’t like the way the department has handled excessive force complaints and fatal shootings a Black men by police officers. A spokesperson says the people attending the meeting became too disruptive. The closed session was brief, then the meeting was adjourned.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri already had a shortage of qualified nurses. The Missouri Nurses Association now says the coronavirus pandemic has just made things worse. The Missouri Hospital Association reports the state shortage of nurses is 11 percent. It is exacerbated by a high 16-percent turnover rate. Nurses who are on the job are being forced to work longer hours and that is leading them to quit. Personal protective equipment is also in short supply while the number of patients is growing rapidly.