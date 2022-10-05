(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is set to sign both bills passed during the special session. One bill extends agriculture tax credits through 2028 to help ethanol producers, meat processors, and urban farms, among others. The other, the income tax package, will gradually lower the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-five percent over several years -- if Missouri brings in enough revenue. The legislation would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes. The bill signings will be at Parson’s state Capitol office at 10:15 A-M.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Missouri man in jail for killing two Wisconsin brothers has now pleaded guilty to a federal mail fraud charge and to being a felon with a firearm. Last Friday, Garland “Joey” Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel -- avoiding the death penalty. The brothers traveled to Missouri in 2019 to collect money from Nelson for a failed cattle business deal. Nelson has admitted to shooting the brothers, burning their bodies, and tossing their remains. Authorities found the remains of one brother in a manure pile in Missouri and the other in a mineral bucket in Nebraska.
(Jefferson County, MO) -- West Nile Virus has been confirmed in two mosquito populations in eastern Missouri. The Jefferson County Health Department, south of St. Louis, reports the virus was found in Hillsboro and High Ridge. The department says it will continue to monitor the area mosquito population for the virus. To protect against the West Nile Virus, use insect repellents that contain 20- to 50-percent DEET or Picaridin, wear light-colored clothes, and cover exposed skin.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in St. Louis has a team helping with hurricane search and rescue efforts in Florida. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports FEMA request the help in the Fort Meyers area. The team is processing drone images to help search for and rescue hurricane victims. They are also helping with damage assessments and distribution of food and water.
(Rolla, MO) -- A Missouri college student has made a discovery of a lifetime -- a dinosaur fossil. Emma Puetz, a junior in geology at Missouri University of Science and Technology, found the crown of a triceratops head during field schooling in Montana over the summer. Puetz, who is from Rolla, says she found the fossil while hiking in the Montana canyons. After she gets the proper permitting to dig, Puetz plans to travel back to Montana next summer to excavate the fossil. The remains will likely head to the Museum of the Rockies in Montana but there is a chance the fossil could be prepared at Missouri S-and-T.