(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Convicted triple killer Ernest Lee Johnson died at 6:11 p-m Tuesday when he was executed at Missouri’s Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. The 61-year-old Johnson had been in prison for more than 26 years. The execution was carried out after the U-S Supreme Court denied a final appeal Tuesday afternoon. Johnson killed three employees at Casey’s General Store in Columbia in February 1994. Governor Mike Parson had denied requests for clemency based on Johnson’s limited mental capabilities.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City violated Missouri state law when it shifted more than 42 million dollars from its police department budget to other crime prevention areas. A Jackson County judge made that ruling Tuesday. The City Council passed two ordinances in May using that money for crime prevention, community engagement, and outreach. The judge ordered the city to restore the funding. A news release from the police department says it appreciates the court recognizing the validity of the most recent year’s budget process.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A group of people on a 44-foot sailboat were rescued Tuesday afternoon by personnel with the St. Louis Fire Department. There is a canal in the Mississippi River that gives boat traffic a way to bypass the Chain of Rocks, but this time the boat mistakenly took the main river channel and got stuck. The rescue happened shortly after 4:00 p-m. No names have been released and no injuries were reported. The effort to recover the hydrofoil sailboat was delayed when a local tow company determined it would take a barge and crane to remove it safely.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Children and Families Committee questioned top leaders from the Department of Social Services that have gone missing from foster care. A federal report from the Inspector General’s Office found deficiencies in the state’s system. It said nearly 980 children were missing at some point in 2019. The report found that Missouri isn’t doing enough to locate or track missing children from the foster care system. D-S-S acting director Jennifer Tidball said caseworkers carry large loads and decisions made by a previous administration may have caused a culture shift that led to less documentation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Additional rules on the state’s abortion clinics will go into effect a week from today (Wednesday). The regulations focus on fire drills, pelvic exams, and record-keeping at those Missouri clinics. They also require public health officials to report rule violations to the state’s Medicaid funding auditors. Last week, Missouri state senators recommended that the auditors and the state health department share inspection information.