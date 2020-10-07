(Kansas City, MO) -- Protesters want a white Kansas City police officer and the police chief fired after an incident last week. They have set up camp outside City Hall and have been a presence for five days so far. Activists were outraged when the officer knelt on the back of a Black pregnant woman during an arrest. The protesters say they will stay until they get the results they are demanding – including the redirection of half of the Kansas City Police Department’s budget to social services aimed at the Black community. About 20 tents remain on the lawn in front of City Hall, with a well-organized “people’s city” that includes food, sanitation, an arts area, a library of racial injustice-related books, and private security.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- After emerging from COVID-19 quarantine, Governor Mike Parson has made his first public appearance at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Parson attended a ribbon-cutting Tuesday. He says he and the first lady have fully recovered, adding he never had symptoms and hers were mild. Parson also revealed four of his staff members have tested positive. As he spoke to members of the public and press he didn’t wear a mask, but he did put one on after he was finished speaking. He says he has encouraged people to wear a mask on more than 100 occasions – and he will continue to do so.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield Police say an officer had already stopped his pursuit when a truck driver caused a fatal accident while trying to get away. Police had responded to a report of people breaking into cars at an apartment complex. As the squad cars rolled up, two men jumped into a box truck and sped away. When the officer turned off his lights and siren, he watched the truck fail to stop at a stop sign and crash into an S-U-V. Sixty-four-year-old Beth Adams was killed. The truck’s driver, Andrew Hammond, is charged with second-degree murder. Passenger Seth Rievely was arrested, but he hasn’t been charged.
(Columbia, MO) -- The winless Missouri Tigers football team still has to take on powerful L-S-U, but at least it will be on the home turf at Faurot Field. Hurricane Delia is a major threat to southern Louisiana this weekend. That’s why L-S-U had already secured a block of rooms at a Columbia hotel. The game against the defending national champions will kick off at 11:00 a-m Saturday. It was supposed to be played in Baton Rouge that night.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal judge says the civil rights lawsuit filed by the St. Louis circuit attorney was “supported by very few acts.” U-S District Judge John Ross tossed out the suit last week. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had claimed she was the victim of a coordinated and racist conspiracy as part of an attempt to force her from office. Ross was harshly critical of her claims. Gardner is Black and the named defendants are white. The federal judge described her lawsuit as “a conglomeration of unrelated claims and statements supported by very few facts.”