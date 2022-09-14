(Ferguson, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen since Monday. Natonja Holmes is a Black female, four-foot-seven, 120 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was seen being held by the arm and guided into a blue Kia Sedona without license plates. There are two suspects, both black females -- surveillance video shows one of the suspects wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri Highway Patrol.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature is back in Jefferson City today (Wednesday) for the start of both a special session and the annual veto session. Governor Mike Parson wants the legislature to reduce the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to about four-point-eight percent. The governor also wants agriculture tax credits extended from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers and young farmers. Lawmakers will also consider overriding several bills that the governor vetoed earlier this year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Nine female students are recovering from minor and moderate injuries after a school bus crash in Jefferson City. Police say the driver parked the bus by the front door of Jefferson City High School Monday afternoon and went inside when it began to roll backwards down a hill. The bus struck a sign and an electric pole and went to a lower parking lot where it hit a parked vehicle, a concrete retaining wall and a dumpster. Four students onboard were transported to the hospital by ambulance and three were taken by private vehicles. Investigators are trying to figure out what happened.
(Osage Beach, MO) -- Authorities are identifying the man found dead under a boat dock at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police say the remains of Christopher Don Williams of Osage Beach were discovered last week. His family reported Williams missing on August 17th after he walked away from a job site. The medical examiner is still trying to determine his cause of death.
(Poplar Bluff, MO) -- An opioid treatment and recovery center in southeast Missouri is unveiling an on-site Narcan vending machine tomorrow (Thursday). Officials with the Behavioral Health Group Poplar Bluff Treatment Center say they want to educate business owners and residents about Narcan and how having it onsite can save lives. The Narcan kits in the vending machine will be available to the public as well as patients. There is one other Narcan vending machine in the area at the Butler County Health Department.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Twenty-five new U-S citizens will take the oath of citizenship tonight (Wednesday) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The St. Louis Cardinals and the U-S District Court will welcome the new citizens during the ceremony being held in honor of Constitution Day, officially celebrated on September 17th. Constitution Day honors the signing of the U-S Constitution on September 17th, 1787. The ceremony will be followed by tonight’s matchup between the Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. Federal courts hold special naturalization ceremonies at iconic sites in September for this annual tribute.