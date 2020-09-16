(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Development Finance Board has given preliminary approval today to a 10-year loan to the St. Louis Regional Convention and Visitors Commission. The board also gave initial approval to a five-million-dollar loan for the Kansas City Convention and Visitors Bureau. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the loans would be used to replace revenue lost when tourism took a deep plunge after COVID-19 hit the state. The commission, known as “Explore St. Louis,” usually gets its revenue from a 3.75% tax on hotel rooms in the city and county, along with proceeds from events at the America’s Center. The newspaper says Explore St. Louis has laid off 50 workers and furloughed 30.
(Navarino, WI) -- More than a year after they were killed, two Wisconsin brothers are finally back home. The remains of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nick Diemel were returned Monday night. They went missing in July of last year during a trip south to collect money for their cattle business. Community members in Navarino, Wisconsin lined the streets to honor the Diemel brothers as they were escorted by the fire department to their home. Garland Nelson of Braymer, Missouri has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. If convicted, he could receive the death penalty.
(Grant City, MO) -- Authorities in northwestern Missouri have found the body of a missing woman last seen in southern Iowa. Melissa Chapman had lived on both sides of the state border. She was found based on a tip Worth County, Missouri authorities received Monday. After she was last seen August 23rd, Chapman’s vehicle and a cell phone were found near a storage unit in Mount Ayr, Iowa. Friends told investigators she was scheduled to testify in an abuse case against a man she had been in a relationship with. Jeremiah Searles is wanted for questioning in her disappearance. He is being held in a Harrison County, Missouri jail on unrelated charges.
(Perryville, MO) -- Two women say their medical marijuana cultivation operation may be the first to open in Missouri. Attorney Hayley Rosenblum Dudney and pharmacist Erin Moore own the operation called Archimedes. Their product brand called Solhaus is expected to go on sale in just a few weeks. More than 62 thousand Missourians have secured medical marijuana cards, meaning the list of potential consumers is a long one. Dudney and Moore say they will grow 50 different strains of medical marijuana on the three-acre property near Perryville.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A Cape Girardeau County judge has sentenced a Sikeston man to life in prison for shooting at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. The incident happened during a traffic stop in June of last year. Two troopers had stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. As one of them approached the vehicle, they say 50-year-old Larry Maddox reached inside, pulled out a gun, and started shooting. The trooper returned fire, hitting Maddox three times. Maddox never explained why he started shooting, just saying he, “made a mistake.” He will be eligible for parole in a little over 25 years.