(Columbia, MO) -- The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a double-murder suspect is “trying to disappear." Two charges of first-degree murder have been filed against J-T McLean of Fulton. Investigators say he strangled 43-year-old Allison Abitz last month, then drowned her 11-year-old daughter. They were killed in their Columbia home. Authorities say they don’t know how McLean is traveling because all of his vehicles have been located. Witnesses say they saw McLean leaving Abitz’s home on the day the bodies were found. Abitz was an elementary school teacher in Fulton schools.
(Washington, DC) -- Four U-S House members from Missouri are cosponsoring legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to 13 American soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan last week. One of the service members killed is 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville. They were helping to evacuate thousands of American and Afghan civilians from the country when ISIS attacked and killed at least 103 people. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer’s office says 158 House members are co-sponsoring the bill, including Luetkemeyer and fellow Missouri Republicans Jason Smith, Vicky Hartzler, and Ann Wagner.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis City and County have won another victory in their lawsuit against the N-F-L Rams. Circuit Court Judge Christopher McGraugh denied a request for a change of venue Tuesday afternoon. The suit over the Rams’ departure for Los Angeles has been going on for four years – and is now less than five months away from trial. For the first time, specifics have been revealed when it comes to the amount of damages that might be involved. Lawyers mentioned 10 figures, meaning an award of at least one billion dollars could be sought. The judge said defense lawyers appeared to be making a two-sided argument – claimed a lack of public support is why the team left, while also claiming intense public interest makes a change of venue necessary.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has refused a petition to review the case of a man serving a life term. Christopher Dunn has consistently denied he murdered teenager Recco Rogers in 1990. No physical evidence linked him to the crime and the key witnesses were 12 and 14 years old – and they now admit they lied. At least one Missouri judge believes Dunn is innocent, but this state is one of the most difficult states for prisoners to win their freedom. Dunn’s supporters say it is ironic that he would be out of prison now if he had been sentenced to death when he was so young.
(Bethel, MO) -- A 35-year-old northeast Missouri man has entered a quick guilty plea to charges he stole money from his grandfather’s religious organization. David Sharpe was sentenced to six years in prison on two felony charges of stealing more than 25 thousand dollars from C-N-S International Ministries, Heartland Community Church, and Sharpe Holdings. Sharpe’s grandfather, Charlie Sharpe, founded the organization. The judge has suspended the sentence as long as Sharpe repays the more than 76 thousand dollars he stole. He also has to serve 60 days of shock incarceration, write an apology letter to his step-grandmother, and complete a Christian-based drug and alcohol recovery program.