(Jefferson City, MO) -- A woman who was supposed to care for Carl DeBrodie has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. Sherry Paulo was one of five people charged in the 2017 death of the developmentally disabled man. She had pleaded guilty to charges of deprivation of civil rights and health care fraud. DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete after he was reported missing from Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators say he died because no one noticed injuries he had suffered – and that was because his caretakers at the Fulton facility weren’t conducting regular visits and checkups on him.
(Benton, MO) -- A southeast Missouri man faces charges that he assaulted a woman during an argument at a liquor store. Fifty-two-year-old David Robinson of Sikeston entered not guilty pleas earlier this week to charges of first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim. Robinson had been released from state prison two years ago after a judge determined he had been wrongfully convicted on a murder charge. He won an eight million dollar suit against the city of Sikeston in May. Prosecutors say he choked the victim until she lost consciousness, then she hit her head on a counter. The woman told authorities Robinson told her to blame her injuries on a car accident.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A former restaurant owner in Quincy charged with a murder 29 years ago in Cole County has been released from jail, after posting a one-million-dollar cash-only bond. K-H-Q-A television in Quincy reports William Niemet is the former Golden Corral franchise owner in Quincy. He's charged for the 1991 killing of Greg Jones in Russellville, which is near Jefferson City. Niemet was 15 at the time of the murder, while Jones was 14.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Tours at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion are back on beginning today (Wednesday). Sightseers have not been allowed to view inside of the nearly 150-year-old mansion since the pandemic began making its way through the state in March. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports tours will be limited in size and by appointment only. The new schedule calls for tours to be held from 9:00 a-m to noon and 1:00 p-m to 3:00 p-m Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
(Washington, DC) -- Four U-S House members from Missouri voted in favor of giving 25 billion dollars in emergency funds to help keep the Postal Service going. The U.S. House recently passed the plan with the support of Democrats Emanuel Cleaver and Lacy Clay and Republicans Ann Wagner and Sam Graves. Cleaver, who represents Kansas City and several rural western Missouri counties, says he fears the Postal Service’s money problems will lead to privatization, and doing so would especially hurt rural areas and the older generation. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and Congressmen Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer, and Jason Smith all voted against the plan that would also reverse recent cost-cutting changes to slow service. It is expected to have an uphill battle in the Senate.