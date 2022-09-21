(UNDATED) -- A new survey suggests the majority of Missouri voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The Survey-USA poll shows 62 percent of respondents would approve Amendment Three in November, 22 percent oppose the ballot measure, and 16 percent are uncertain. The poll numbers indicate the measure would pass by double digits among all demographic groups in the state.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A three-decade triple murder cold case in Missouri is now offering families a sense of closure. Between the years 1990 and 1991, Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, and Sandra Little went missing from south St. Louis City. Their bodies were found at various locations in Lincoln, St. Louis, and St. Charles Counties. One body was hidden in a dresser, and another was thrown away in a trash can. The St. Charles prosecuting attorney says D-N-A linked Gary Randall Muehlberg to the murders. Muehlberg -- who’s serving a life sentence for an unrelated murder -- confessed to the killings.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s Eric Schmitt is one of two dozen attorneys general accusing major credit card companies of violating Second Amendment rights. The A-Gs sent a letter to the C-E-O’s of American Express, Mastercard, and Visa “vehemently” opposing their decision to apply a separate Merchant Category Code identifying sales at U-S gun stores. Attorney General Schmitt says in a statement that “Missourians value their Second Amendment rights, and oppose any attempts to create a de-facto gun registry.” The letter contends that the system will unfairly target law-abiding merchants and consumers without aiding public safety.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An English teacher at Ritenour High School in St. Louis County is the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Christina Andrade Melly was selected by a committee of her peers and education partners across the state as the 54th teacher of the year. Andrade Melly will be honored during an October 17th event in Jefferson City and represent Missouri in the National Teacher of the Year program. She says she’s the best teacher on the days she learns from her students.