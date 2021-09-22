(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s initial standardized test results from last school year show the pandemic has contributed to learning loss in K-through-12 public schools. Thousands of students have some catching up to do. About 45-percent of Missouri students met grade level in English Language Arts, 35-percent in Math, and 37-percent in Science. Canton R-V school district in northeast Missouri is discussing whether to use COVID-19 relief funding to provide more after-school learning and tutoring to get kids up to the level they need to be. Teachers there are working to assess which students need the most help and what subjects they need the most improvement in.
(Glenaire, MO) -- An investigation reveals three people found in a home in Clay County two months ago died of natural causes. Deputies say 66-year-old Roger Wilfong, his 67-year-old sister Mary, and their 99-year-old mother, Virginia King, were all found seating in the home’s living room. Investigators say the two women had serious health issues and couldn’t move around without Roger Wilfong’s help. They think he died while choking on some food in June and the women weren’t able to access food, water, or their medications.
(St. Louis, MO) -- International protests against climate change are planned for Friday, including in Missouri. Youth activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden and other protesters plan to gather for demonstrations in cities across the globe. The Missouri protest will be in St. Louis Friday from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p-m in front of City Hall.
(Centerville, IA) -- Authorities in southeastern Iowa have arrested a Missouri man suspected of statutory rape. Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Davis Pearson of Kirksville was taken into custody Tuesday a little after 12:15 a-m in a rural area of Appanoose County. He had led law enforcement on a chase that covered two counties before he jumped out of his pickup in a bean field and was arrested after a short chase on foot. The chase had started when Monroe County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop for a violation. Kirksville police say Pearson sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl. He is being held in the Appanoose County Jail.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Public Schools are getting some outside help as they deal with a serious shortage of bus drivers. Ride-K-C is offering the district the use of eight of its vans to help get sports teams to their games and students to other activities. There is no special license needed to drive the vans so any parent, teacher, or coach can get the students to their events. A company spokesperson says it is an “extraordinary time” and “we have to lean on each other.”