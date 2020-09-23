(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor says two bills he signed into law Monday will make communities safer. The two bills were critical components of his recent special session on violent crime. One creates a pretrial witness protection fund where law enforcement agencies can provide resources for the security of victims, witnesses and their immediate families. The second bill eliminates the residency requirement for St. Louis police officers, firefighters and E-M-S personnel. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden traveled to Jefferson City several times during the special session to testify for the bill, saying his department desperately needs more officers due to the surge in violence. St. Louis has had 198 homicides in 2020. The city had 194 in all of 2019.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Federal Emergency Management Association grants worth nine million dollars will pay for the construction of a tornado-safe room in six Missouri school districts. Federal money will cover 90 percent of the cost. The rooms will offer shelter for more than 45 hundred students, staff members and area residents. Work will be done in the Holcomb, Lakeland, Gainesville, Summersville, Cabool and Hartville districts. At the present time Missouri has 223 safe rooms across the state, the vast majority inside school buildings.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s decomposing body Tuesday. Officers were called at about 1:00 p-m. A passerby was able to direct them to the body after finding it in a wooded area on the city’s east side. Although the body was reportedly in an advanced state of decomposition, crime scene technicians spent hours Tuesday processing the scene for evidence. Detectives were canvassing nearby, trying to find anyone who knew the man.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 39-year-old British man says he was on medication for mental problems when he hacked into company computers to steal information from U-S businesses in Missouri and two other states. Nathan Francis Wyatt was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for his work with the hacking collective called The Dark Overlord. He had pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Louis. Wyatt apologized during the Zoom hearing, saying he doesn’t want to see another computer for the rest of his life.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Nobody is talking about what happened during a Tuesday afternoon meeting of the Missouri House Ethics Committee. The closed session was gaveled-in at about 12:30 p-m for a roll call. A Missourinet reporter who waited outside the hearing room during the 50-minute meeting says he didn’t see any state lawmakers enter the room who aren’t committee members. Chairperson J. Eggleston, a Republican state representative from Maysville, said confidentiality rules prohibit him from commenting on what was discussed.