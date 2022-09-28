(Jefferson City, MO) -- The American Red Cross is delaying the departure of a group of volunteers from Missouri to help with Hurricane Ian response efforts in Florida. Severa Emergency Response Vehicles were set to leave this morning (Wednesday) from locations in Missouri and Arkansas, but that’s on hold while Red Cross officials work out new safe prepositioning routes. As of Three A-M Central Time, Hurricane Ian is about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. Now a Category Three hurricane, Ian could grow to a Category Four. Other Missouri teams are currently deployed to help those affected by disasters including the hurricane in Puerto Rico, typhoon in Alaska, and the wildfires on the West Coast.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new petition filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office seeks to shut down the troubled Agape Boarding School “because of an immediate threat to the health and safety of the children.” Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a new petition Monday and an application for a change of judge. Schmitt tried to get the Christian reformed school in southwest Missouri closed down earlier this month due to multiple allegations of abuse and neglect, but a Cedar County judge delayed the closing. Schmitt’s office says the court also denied its request to reinstate 24-seven monitoring of Agape students by Missouri child welfare workers.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- If you are not registered to vote in Missouri but want to participate in the general election, the deadline to register is October 12th. A variety of items are on the ballot, including races for U-S Senate, U-S House, state House and Senate seats, state auditor, a ballot measure designed to legalize recreational marijuana, and a variety of local issues. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says you can register to vote on his office’s website, your local election authority, the Department of Revenue’s motor vehicles division, and most libraries. Absentee voting is already underway for the November Eighth election.
(Jefferson City) The Missouri House of Representatives gets to work today (Wednesday) on an income tax cut plan. Two House committees are scheduled to consider four bills, including one the Missouri Senate passed last week. The full House is expected to debate bills on Thursday, along with an extension on key agriculture tax credits. The tax cut bills would lower the income tax rate anywhere from four to four-and-a-half percent over several years -- if the state makes enough money. Some of the bills would also lower the tax on corporations by as much as one-point-six percent over several years.