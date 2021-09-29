(St. Louis Couny, MO)-- St. Louis County police say an officer fired shots at a person wanted for assault after the man allegedly pointed a gun at police attempting to arrest him. A spokeswoman for the department says officers were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for a domestic assault when he got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at a police officer. The officer fired his gun -- but no one was injured and the unidentified suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Business leaders are urging the Kansas City Police Department to change the way use-of-force complaints are investigated. The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and Civic Council of Greater Kansas City are both are asking the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners for fully independent investigations of complaints against officers. Complaints can now be reported to the Office of Community Complaints and they are forwarded to the police department's internal affairs division for investigation. The findings reviewed by O-C-C are sent to the board and police chief for final approval. A study by the two civic groups found this process undermines claims of independence from the police department.
(Andrew County, MO) -- Charges are pending against two people following a police chase after a report of a child being locked in a hot, parked vehicle. The Andrew County Sheriff's Department says in a news release they had been summoned to the T Stop convenience store on the report that there was an unresponsive child locked inside a parked vehicle at that location. The car was gone when they arrived and they began a chase after spotting it on Highway 71. The driver, a female passenger, and two minor children were in the vehicle once it was stopped.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the state will be in a good position to collect more than a half-billion dollars as part of a negotiated multistate opioid lawsuit settlement if several Missouri counties and municipalities drop their opioid lawsuits. During an appearance in Cape Girardeau on Monday Schmitt discussed the next steps the state is taking to secure its share of the settlement reached in July with Johnson & Johnson and three of the biggest drug distribution companies in the nation. Missouri and several other states sued Johnson & Johnson and other opioid makers and distributors.