(Bolivar, MO) -- First Lady Teresa Parson says she is going to stay at the family farm in southwest Missouri’s Bolivar the rest of the week. She and Governor Parson tested positive last week for COVID-19. Teresa said, "I am extremely lucky that my symptoms were very mild and I feel like I am back to normal.” She says she's staying at the farm "out of an abundance of caution." State health officials say Tuesday was her last day in isolation for coronavirus. The first lady often accompanies the governor on his trips around the state. Governor Parson has been criticized for not always wearing a mask while in public.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Parson Family Fall Festival scheduled for October 3 at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City is being postponed. Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have both tested positive for COVID-19. The Parsons are tentatively planning to combine the popular festival with their Halloween event at the Governor's Mansion on October 31. The First Lady says she is feeling like she is back to normal. The governor’s isolation period continues through October 3.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Nine protesters charged with trespassing following a confrontation with a St. Louis couple waving guns won't be prosecuted. The nine were issued police summonses after Mark and Patricia McCloskey ordered them off their property in June. The couple is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The prosecution of the McCloskeys has been criticized by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Governor Mike Parson, who has vowed to pardon them if they are convicted.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is out with a new crime prevention plan as the city is on pace to set a new record for homicides. The new plan has four pillars including prevention, intervention, enforcement and administrative reform. City officials plan to focus on connecting with at-risk individuals, having a higher crime clearance rate and removing discriminatory policies from the City code.
(San Diego, CA) -- The St. Louis Cardinals open the Wild Card playoffs this afternoon (Wednesday 4 p-m) at the San Diego Padres . Kwang Hyun Kim starts Game One of the best-of-three series against San Diego's Chris Paddack. Kim is making his first M-L-B postseason start. Adam Wainwright will start Game Two for St. Louis Thursday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Social media is lighting up after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, announced a baby is on the way. A picture of the couple shows Matthews holding a sonogram photo. Matthews captioned the phone by saying, "Just taking a small detour to the wedding." Mahomes popped the question to Matthews one month ago.