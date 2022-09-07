(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won his latest legal battle against the Biden administration. A federal court has granted the request for Missouri and Louisiana – meaning communications between the White House and Department of Health and Senior Services officials have to be surrendered. The attorneys general claim Biden administration officials colluded with big tech to suppress freedom of speech. The White House and social media companies say they were trying to handle dangerous and false information at the time.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a Labor Day shooting that left two people dead and two wounded in the Park Farms neighborhood. The Kansas City Star reports three victims were found at the scene Monday night and two died of their injuries. The third person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officers say a fourth victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Investigators say there was a house party going on at the time of the shooting.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A legal challenge has been filed against a new state law that affects Missouri’s homeless population. House Bill 1606 makes it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization and restricts the way state funds can be used for the homeless. The lawsuit filed Tuesday argues that the new law violates the Missouri Constitution. The suit also names Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature’s special session and the annual veto session will be held concurrently starting next Wednesday. Governor Mike Parson called the special session to deal with agriculture tax credits and cutting the state income tax. While they are at the Capitol, state lawmakers could choose to override any of the governor’s vetoes from the regular session. Among them is House Bill 1720 which applies a two-year sunset for several ag tax credits. The sunset provision is why the governor vetoed the measure.
(Pottersville, MO) -- Authorities are identifying the victim of an apparent drowning on the White River in Ozark County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was wading in the water Sunday afternoon and was out too deep when he went under and never resurfaced. State troopers say McGee's body was recovered Monday morning near Hammond Camp.