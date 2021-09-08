(Jefferson City, MO) -- The deadline is near for entries in Missouri's third coronavirus vaccination incentive drawing – for a shot at ten thousand dollars. Missourians have until tonight (Wednesday) at 11:59 p-m to sign up for the drawing. Those who have already entered should not enter again. Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can participate by going to MOStopsCovid.com/win. There will be 180 winners. On the line is ten thousand dollars in cash for adults and a ten thousand dollar educational savings account for youth ages 12 to 17. You can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. The drawing is Friday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Corrections is ordered to more than 700 thousand dollars to an employee and her lawyers in a worker discrimination case. The St Louis Post Dispatch reports that a lawsuit by an employee of the Kansas City Reentry Center alleged discrimination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment after reporting her supervisor’s handling of Family Medical Leave Act cases. A state appeals court supported a lower court’s ruling against the corrections department.
(Rocheport, MO) -- Starting this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin preparations for the construction of the Rocheport Bridge along Interstate 70 in central Missouri. MoDOT will be working to strengthen the shoulders and median in the area – leading to overnight lane closures intermittently from 7 p-m to 6 a-m through October. Construction of the new bridge is expected to begin later this fall.
(St. Charles, MO) -- A St. Charles County woman is accused of cutting the throat of a six-year-old boy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the woman has been arrested and charged in the August 27th attack. The boy survived but the eight-inch cut across the front of his neck damaged some muscles and required surgery. Police say the woman called the night of the attack to report she had “slit the throat” of the boy, whom she thought was dead.
(St. Charles, MO) -- Expect delays Wednesday afternoon along Interstate-70 in St. Louis for the escort of a fallen U-S Marine from Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s body will be transferred from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a funeral home in St. Charles beginning around 1:00 p-m No traffic will enter the westbound lanes while the escort travels the roughly 12 miles from the airport to the funeral home. Patriot Guard Riders are also reportedly escorting his body. The 20-year-old Schmitz, of Wentzville, was killed last month in Afghanistan by a suicide bombing while evacuating Americans and Afghan allies from the country.