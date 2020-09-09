(Columbia, MO) -- A candidates’ forum involving four people running for governor will be broadcast from the Missouri Theater September 25th. The 2:00 p-m event will be the first time the candidates will share a single stage while discussing their positions on the issues. Confirmations have been received from Republican incumbent Governor Mike Parson, Democrat State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Libertarian nominee Rik Combs, and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A veteran officer with the Lincoln, Nebraska Police Department who was fatally wounded was from northwest Missouri. Luis “Mario” Herrera grew up in Faucett, graduated from Mid-Buchanan High School, and was a 1993 graduate of the University of Missouri. Herrera died of the wound he suffered two weeks ago on Monday. He had served as a Lincoln police officer for 23 years and suffered the mortal wound while trying to arrest a 17-year-old suspect on an assault charge. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts ordered state flags flown at half-staff until Sunset Friday in the officer’s honor.
(Sedalia, MO) -- All students and the teacher in a first-grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School in Sedalia have been ordered to quarantine. The action by the district and the Pettis County Health Center comes after a positive coronavirus test results. The students and teacher will return to class one week from today (Wednesday). District officials say the affected families have been notified.
(Ozark, MO) -- Christian County prosecutors say a man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash near Branson had lost his license and was facing D-W-I charges at the time. Douglas Dale has entered a not guilty plea in the crash on U-S Highway 65 that took the life of Jim Roe. Two other men suffered injuries. Investigators say Dale hadn’t taken his seizure medication for two weeks and he drank alcohol the morning of the crash. He is scheduled to return to court in November.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Bi-State Development reports it has reached agreement on a deal to have 42 city sheriff’s deputies provide security on MetroLink trains. Deputies will work in pairs on the red and blue lines. They will be paid by Metro for shifts outside their regular hours where they provide security at St. Louis courthouses. A Metro spokesperson says the deputies will be paid 33 dollars-an-hour and there is 600 thousand dollars set aside for this in the budget. Deputies won’t be allowed to work security for the trains for more than 30 hours-a-week.