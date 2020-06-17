(West Plains, MO) -- The Howell County District Attorney has filed charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in a deadly officer-involved shooting last September. Mountain View Officer Israel Guidry was charged after the Missouri State Highway Patrol completed its investigation. Guidry’s body camera wasn’t functioning and he never turned on the patrol car camera during a traffic stop near Mountain View. He says he fired shots at Angela Perkins of Cotter, Arkansas when she drove her vehicle at him. Guidry says he thought she was going to kill him and he shot her through the windshield.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Beginning the week of July 5th, Missourians wishing to continue getting unemployment benefits -- including a $600 federal supplement available through July 25 -- will be required to do work searches. The requirement had been lifted for those that had filed a coronavirus-related unemployment claim. Individuals will be required to perform and report three work search activities per week to remain eligible for benefits. Workers with an employer-submitted recall date, in approved training, and those employees on the Shared Work program will be exempt from the requirement. Union members with a hiring or referral hall may contact their hall three times per week or attend training for the required number of work search activities.
(Columbia, MO) -- A man arrested for a fatal home invasion last week had just been released from the Boone County Jail the day before. Fabian Goldman has been charged with burglary and murder for the June 10th incident. The charge was filed against Goldman after the homeowner shot a second burglary suspect to death. Goldman is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He had been serving time for a guilty plea to a robbery charge from 2017. His probation was revoked, then reinstated June 9th and he was freed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Social Services says it has an additional 15 million dollars available for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The new money means the maximum benefit has been doubled to 600 dollars per recipient. The Li-Heap program helps low-income Missourians pay their summer cooling bills between June 1st and September 30th. The money also means the state D-S-S can help more families. More than 114 thousand Missouri households were helped last fiscal year.
(Holden, MO) -- A Holden police officer eventually had to shoot an escaped bull Tuesday after it had broken free a couple of times. A 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers about the problem when the bull first escaped. Witnesses say it charged at several people on downtown streets. Officers contained it, then it escaped, charging toward a Sonic drive-in and a convenience store. After it charged several more people and a patrol car, it was contained a second time, then an officer shot it as it was trying to get away. Workers at Gilberts Meat Locker recovered the animal with no injuries reported.